Roberts obit

James Mosely “Jim” Roberts, 89 of Marianna, FL, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

Jim was born February 13, 1930 in Donalsonville, GA, to the late James Mosely “Tiny” Roberts and Marion B. Roberts. He has called Marianna home since 1956, where he has served the community on numerous boards through the years. He is a past president of the Rotary Club, past chairman of the Jackson Hospital Board of Trustees, and a board member of the Chipola Regional Arts Association. Jim was also a Distinguished Citizen with the Boy Scouts, a member of the Mark Out Coffee Club, he was chairman and served in many other capacities of the First United Methodist Church Administrative Board and also served as the Chairman of the First United Methodist District Building and Properties. He served in the Korean War as 1st Lieutenant Company Commander and was the founder of Jim Roberts Realty.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and son, Russell. His survivors include his wife of 67 years, Polly Roberts; three children, Cynthia Robinson and husband, Richard, Robby Roberts and wife, Valeria, Randy Roberts and wife, Angela; seven grandchildren, Josh Newberry and wife, Jessica, Katie Hankinson and Chloe Hankinson, Bill Robinson and wife, Blair, Shelby Roberts, Walker Roberts, Heath Roberts, Lacey Roberts; seven great grandchildren, Connon and Clara Newberry, Collins and Brynlee Deese, Harper Hankinson, Dean and Julia Robinson.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at The First United Methodist Church of Marianna with Reverend Dr. Nathan Atwood officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Marianna with James & Sikes Funeral Homes Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Wesley Center at The First United Methodist Church of Marianna.

The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2901 Caledonia Street, Marianna, FL 32446; Jackson Hospital Foundation, 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL 32446 or a charity of choice.