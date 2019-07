Mr. Leroy Mitchell, age 72, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away July 6, 2019 at his home. He was born August 16, 1946 in Graceville, Florida.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.