Wiles obit

Mrs. Mary Brown Wiles, 69, of Jamestown, New York, formerly Bonifay, Florida, passed in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She had been diagnosed for three years with Myelofibrosis, a form of Leukemia. She had survived two bone marrow transplants during the last three years of her life.

Mary was born October 28, 1948 to the late Weldon Brown, Sr. and Louise (Robertson) Brown, she is one of 13 children.

She was employed by Holmes Shirt Company in Bonifay, Florida, and the Washington County Nursing Home in Chipley, Florida.

She moved to Jamestown, New York, in 1997 to be closer to her children whom she adored and loved. Mary’s previous employer before her illness was Heritage Park Nursing Home in Jamestown, New York, for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, J. L. Wiles of Jamestown, New York; four children: Renford (Shirley) Denson of Pennsville, New Jersey, Christopher, Sr. (Chris) Denson of Jamestown, New York, Renee (Angelo Bristol) Denson of Jamestown, New York and Cedric (Shannon) Denson of Busti, New York; 17 grandchildren: Marcus, Hillary, Clayton, all of New Jersey, Andreas Bristol, Adrian, Logan, Peyton, Cameron, Kiraya, Keyshawn, Deondra, all of Jamestown, New York, Christopher, Jr. and Samantha of Erie, Pennsylvania, Donshay, Marquiez and Cedric Jr., all of Busti, New York, Nicholas Denson of Chipley, Florida; three great grandchildren; she is also survived by siblings: Essie and Dorothy Brown of Orlando, Florida, Benny Ray Brown of Bonifay, Florida, and Randy (Carolyn) Brown of Campbellton, Florida; also she has a host of nieces and nephews, cousins as well.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by eight siblings: Margaret Chaney, Ann Louise Niles, Aretha Williams, Lily Harris, Idell Peacock, Weldon Brown, Jr., Willie Brown and Roosevelt Brown.

Mary was someone who had no enemies and loved her family to the fullest. She enjoyed cooking big family dinners and her grandchildren were so important to her. She would help anyone that she could and dancing she enjoyed as well. Although she became ill it never stopped her motivation to keep fighting till the end. She overcame so much and never gave up hope she stayed positive throughout it all. Always smiling and calling family on the phone especially her nieces: Ida King (Pee Wee) and Tomekia Johnson.

She made sure she kept in touch with her siblings as well she loved them dearly. Her children were her inspiration and she believed nothing was impossible.

A celebration of service celebrating Mary’s life will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 6 pm at New Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Hwy 90 in Bonifay FL.

Mrs. Wiles will be laid to rest in the Bonifay City Cemetery in Bonifay, Florida, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.