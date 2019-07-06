WCSO deputy cutoff at intersection; drug arrest made

A man and woman were arrested on drug charges after being stopped for cutting off a Washington County deputy at an intersection near Walmart in Chipley.

Around 7:30 p.m., on June 27th, a WCSO deputy sitting at a red light on Nadia Drive was cut off by a car that was initially sitting in a turning lane next to him. As the light turned green, a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Vanessa Henderson of Chipley darted in front of the deputy’s patrol vehicle instead of turning onto State Road 77.

After stopping the vehicle at the Shell gas station next to Wendy’s, K9 Titan was deployed and alerted to narcotics being present.

The passenger, 39-year-old Richard Welch advised the deputy he had “a couple of roaches” in his hat. Welch removed the hat and handed it to the deputy. A plastic bag of methamphetamine was located in the sweatband.

A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating a prescription medication known as Clonazepam in Henderson’s purse. In a McDonald’s bag deputies located a second plastic bag of methamphetamine and a bag of marijuana.

Welch was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

Henderson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Both were booked into the Washington County Jail.