Traffic on Interstate 10 over Holmes Creek and Camp Branch in Holmes County, 2.2 miles east of State Road 79, will encounter alternating east and westbound lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 8, as crews perform a routine bridge inspection. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Routine inspections are one tool the department uses to provide a safe transportation system, an example of the dedication to making travel in Florida safer and more efficient. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather.