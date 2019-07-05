Stolte obit

Patricia Anne Stolte, 81 of Bonifay, Florida, died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Friday, September 24, 1937 in Newark, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Winfield and the late Anne Hagemann Winfield.

Surviving are sons, William Salmons of Oregon and Wayne Salmons and wife Ellen of New Jersey, daughter, Debra Ross and husband Ellis of Bonifay FL, brother, Dennis Winfield of California; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.