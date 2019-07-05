Lindsey obit

Mr. Bobby B Lindsey, 54 of Ponce De Leon, Florida, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his home in Ponce De Leon, Florida.

Born Sunday, August 30, 1964 in Panama City, Florida, he was the son of the late Lonnie Edgar Lindsey and the late Viola Callahan Lindsey.

Surviving are brother, Tim Lindsey of Sycamore, GA, sisters, Tammy Sasnett of Ponce De Leon, FL, Joann Jordan of Tallahassee, FL, and Patricia Lindsey of Ponce De Leon, FL.

A funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry McGowan officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Ponce de Leon, FL, with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church .