Johnson obit

Jackie Glenn Johnson, Sr., age 84, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home, in Alford, FL, surrounded by his loving family. Jackie was born on May 2, 1935, in Goose Creek, TX, to the late Theodore Alexander Johnson and Alma Cumbaa Johnson.

Jackie made his living as a shoe salesman, and was a veteran, who served his country with distinction while in the United States Navy and the National Guard.

Jackie is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie McCormick Johnson, of Alford, FL; his sisters: Ima Jen, Agnes, and Linda; six sons: Alister (Tina), Glenn (Ouida), Leon (Deena), Dewayne (Tami), Shannon (Tracie), and Caleb; two daughters: Kathy and D’Lyla; 14 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

The family will hold a memorial service at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July, 6, 2019, at Grace and Glory Church, located in Chipley, FL. Memorialization will be by cremation. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online directory at www.brownfh.net.