Florida Department of Health Encourages Safety

Tallahassee, Fla. —The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) encourages everyone to enjoy the holiday with friends and family while staying healthy and safe in or out of the water.

Beach Swimming, Lake Swimming and Everywhere In-Between

Individuals should be cautious of any breaks in the skin before entering the water this summer. Stay on the beach and out of the water if you have fresh cuts or scrapes. In extremely rare cases, certain bacteria in the water can lead to infections through breaks in the skin.

Additionally, individuals who are immunocompromised, e.g. chronic liver disease, kidney disease, or weakened immune system, should wear proper foot protection to prevent cuts and injury caused by rocks and shells on the beach.

If you cut yourself while on the beach, wash it out with soap and warm water. If you notice redness to the site of an open cut or sore, or develop fever and feel ill, seek medical care immediately. Tell your care provider if and when you were in an open body of water.

Please see the Florida Department of Health’s ‘Swim it, Shore it, Dodge it’ Public Service Announcement for guidance on when to avoid getting in the water.