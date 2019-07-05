More than 90% of crashes are preventable, according to National Driving statistics. Sue Trueman, with AARP, will conduct the AARP Smart Driver Course for county residents. Participants are updated regarding new traffic laws and rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and proven safety strategies.

All participants receive a certificate to provide to their automobile insurer possibly enabling them to receive a discount on their premiums, depending on their carrier’s guidelines.

This program will be offered Wednesday, July 17, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley. Please pre-register by calling the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-AARP members. Registration fees will be collected the day of the course. For more information, visit www.aarp.org/drive or call Judy Corbus, Washington County Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, 850-638-6265.