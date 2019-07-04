Man arrested for sexually abusing a child

A 36-year-old Chipley man has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old child in Washington County.

After receiving reports from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center alleging 36-year-old Christopher Duffy forced the victim to perform a sexual act, an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was conducted.

Following the investigation, Duffy was charged with sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12 years old.

Duffy was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail.