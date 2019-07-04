Hudson obit

Emma Josephine Hudson, 72 of Westville, Florida, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her home in Westville, Florida.

Born Tuesday, December 24, 1946 in Westville, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Frank English and the late Oma Peterson English.

Surviving are son, Paul Edward Baker and wife Iris of the Philippines, daughters, Kim Stewart and husband James of Crawfordville, FL, Patricia Curry of Westville, FL, and Donna Harrison of Ponce De Leon, FL; nine grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wilk Birge officiating. Interment will be in Westville Cemetery, Westville, FL, with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel .