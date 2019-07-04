Jimmy Lee Cobb, 62, of Marianna died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home.

A native of Marianna, FL, Jimmy had resided in Jackson County his whole life. He had worked for the City of Marianna for 18 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Cobb.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Frances Cobb (also known as “Sister”), of Marianna, FL, four brothers, Dennis Cobb and wife, Peggy of Altha, FL, Eugene Cobb and wife, Freda, Jody Cobb and wife, Candy, Tim Cobb and wife, Wanda, all of Marianna, FL, along with multiple nieces and nephews.

Jimmy enjoyed singing, playing his guitar, painting pictures, spending time with family, and anything pertaining to Elvis.

Service to honor Jimmy’s life will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 5pm at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna, FL, with Jack Barwick officiating.