Jackson County arrest

On July 2, 2019, at approximately 9:59 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a Ms. Kaitlyn R. Payne jumping from a private transport vehicle that was being used to transport her to a court-ordered rehabilitation center. Ms. Payne began to run on foot and attempted to break into several vehicles. Ms. Payne was eventually able to steal a pick-up truck, and she attempted to flee the area.

A deputy was able to catch up to the vehicle on US-231 and Lake Point Road. Ms. Payne attempted to turn onto Sherry Circle and was unable to control the vehicle. The vehicle drove onto the shoulder and collided with a power pole. Ms. Payne then fled the scene on foot and was quickly taken into custody by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Ms. Payne was charged with the following.

1. Grand Theft Auto (Felony)

2. Burglary of a Conveyance (Felony)

3. Burglary of A Conveyance Armed (Felony)

4. Leaving the Scene (Misdemeanor)

5. Theft of Firearm (Felony)