HCSO searching for subject after parental abduction

BOLO: Parental Abduction

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for an Altha man after he abducted his children from a Holmes County residence earlier this evening.

25-year-old Joseph Blake Page, who has pre-existing warrants, including for felony child abuse, gained access to the home of the babysitter by falsely identifying himself as a Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputy and then forcing his way into the home and striking the homeowner with the door.

Page then took his two small children from the home and fled in a white Ford Escape bearing a Florida State tag on the front of the vehicle and a Florida State sticker on the back.

Page was last seen in the area of Jackson and Calhoun Counties.

Anyone with any information on Page’s whereabouts is asked to called Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681 (option 1).