Freezer Meals class

Tuesday, July 16, 6:00 – 8:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church Bonifay, 311 N. Waukesha St., Bonifay

Save time in the kitchen by making freezer meals you can reheat for delicious, nutritious meals. Learn make-ahead meal ideas and tips to maximize your food preparation time and fill your freezer with go-to meals for your family and guests.

Registration fee is $5 and includes course materials. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108 or the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265.

The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.