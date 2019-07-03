Franklin obit

Lloyd Wayne Franklin, 60, of Grand Ridge died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Noland Hospital in Dothan, AL.

A native and lifelong resident of Marianna, Lloyd enjoyed BBQ grilling and aggravating the grandkids that he loved very much. He was a self employed cross-country truck driver.

He is preceded in death by his father, Albert Franklin.

His survivors include his wife, Brenda; three sons, Jerry Wayne Franklin of Sneads, Richard Thomas of Malone, Anthony Lee Franklin of Marianna; one daughter, Trisha Ann Franklin of Marianna; one step-son, Michael Thomas of Altha; one step-daughter, Amie Calvert of Marianna; his mother, Rosa Lee Franklin of Marianna; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Chris Franklin officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery in Grand Ridge with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.