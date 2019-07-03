Florida Highway Patrol increases visibility for Independence Day

~ Designate a sober driver during this holiday weekend. ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Fourth of July is considered one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) urges everyone to use caution when traveling on Florida roads this weekend for a safe and enjoyable Independence Day. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reminds motorists to make sure their vehicle is road-ready, buckle up and never drive impaired.

“The Florida Highway Patrol will continue our commitment to ensuring Florida’s roadways are safe by increasing our patrol efforts this holiday weekend,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Remember to plan ahead before traveling to your destination and be patient on our busy highways so everyone can Arrive Alive.”

In July 2018, there were 74,965 people involved in a crash in Florida and 2,943 DUIs. Almost 10% of those DUIs last July occurred July 4-5 and nearly all of the drug and alcohol confirmed crashes in July 2018 resulted in a fatality. FHP troopers will be conducting enforcement operations throughout the holiday weekend which target aggressive and impaired drivers statewide.

FLHSMV offers the following driving safety tips for this year’s Fourth of July weekend:

Never drive impaired and designate a sober driver. Remember, even one drink increases the risk of a crash while driving. Do not let anyone who has been drinking get behind the wheel, including you.

Always buckle up. A seatbelt is your vehicle’s most important safety feature.

Stay focused on driving and do not drive distracted. Distracted driving is extremely risky behavior and focused attention on driving helps to prevent crashes.

Travelers should use caution when traveling during times of low visibility, especially at night.

Call *FHP (*347) or dial 911 to report drunk drivers, traffic crashes, stranded or disabled motorists, or suspicious incidents on the road.

