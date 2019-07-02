Westville woman arrested after traffic stop

HOLMES COUNTY – A June 29 traffic stop made around 11:30 p.m. in the Bethlehem community resulted in the arrest of a Westville woman for possession of methamphetamine.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop on a Honda van that was traveling on Highway 160 and made contact its driver, 53-year-old Christine A. Pickron.

Pickron, who complied with the deputy’s request to step out of her vehicle, appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

During the course of the stop, K-9 Lasso alerted to the presence of narcotics, and a clear baggie containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine was found on the ground in the area where Pickron had been standing.

Pickron was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.