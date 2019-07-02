Harford obit

Geraldine M. Harford, age 85 of Vernon, passed from this life on July 1, 2019 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

Geraldine was born on February1, 1934 in Sommerville, Pennsylvania, to Park and Dorothy Moyers Lancaster. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her four daughters: Kathy Moore and husband Jerry of Vernon, Florida, Jennifer Bryner and husband Andy of Ohiopyle, Pennsylvania, Donna Torrisi of Cary, North Carolina, Terri Haines and husband Fred of Taney Town, Maryland; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.