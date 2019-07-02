Cummins obit

John G. Cummins, age 69, passed from this life June 27, 2019 at Washington County Rehab and Nursing Center. He was born in Diepholz, Germany, on December 23, 1949 to George and Suzan Cummins.

John worked as a prison guard for the State of Florida and with Father Appliance Repair in West Palm Beach, FL. He loved animals such as horses, donkeys, dogs and cats.

John is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sister, Marie Albin, nephew, Giedrius Albin, and niece, Sharon Albin, all of Hawthorne, NJ; along with many other nieces and nephews.

Memorialization was by cremation.