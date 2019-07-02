Bonifay man arrested

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office assisted Geneva County and Hartford Police Department in a pursuit which began Sunday evening when a subject driving a stolen dark blue Ford F-150 crossed into Holmes County. A tip from a citizen advised there was a vehicle matching that description that had wrecked. A foot pursuit ensued and the Holmes CI K-9 Team was contacted to assist.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office pursued the subject on foot in the area of Williams Road, just off Highway 79. The subject was described as a white male with a small-frame build and blonde hair.

The pursuit was abandoned Sunday night due to K9 units having difficulty establishing a trail on the subject, but the investigation continued.

A man matching the description of the wanted suspect was observed walking down Highway 79 in Holmes County early Monday morning. A deputy made contact with the man and was able to positively identify him. The information was turned over to Geneva Police Department to develop a photo lineup to present the victim for possible identification.

Jesse David Hicks, 26-years-old of Bonifay, has been positively identified as the suspect in the theft of the Ford F150 truck that resulted in the pursuit which led Geneva law enforcement officers into Holmes County Sunday.

Hicks was located and arrested by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Monday on an unrelated charge of violating an injunction order. Hicks was transported to the Holmes County Jail where he will be held for the Geneva Police Department.