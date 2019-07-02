Boggs obit

Ronald Boggs, 67, of Marianna, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

Ronald was born December 10, 1951 in Marianna, FL, to the late Wilson Edward and Sarah Frances Boggs. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served four years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Boggs; brother, Rudolph Boggs; and sister, Evelyn Free.

He is survived by three brothers, Donald Boggs, Pete Boggs, and James Ralph Boggs; sister, Ruby Platt; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.