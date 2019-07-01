McLean obit

Joseph T. McLean, age 75 of Chipley, passed from this life on June 30, 2019 at his residence.

Joseph was born on December 21, 1943 in New Jersey to Edward and Regina McLean. Joseph and his family moved to Chipley, Florida in 1977. He worked as an automobile mechanic for Tommy Thomas Chevrolet in Panama City, Florida. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley and an active member of the Methodist Men.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Regina McLean; brothers: Edward and James McLean.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years: Anna McLean of Chipley, Florida; daughters: Lesa Burdeshaw and husband Dan of Chipley, Florida, Kathleen Rossi and husband Vic of Manassas, Virginia, and Trish Wallace and husband Kenn of Lynn Haven, Florida; brother: Kenneth McLean of New York; six grandchildren: Lauren and Christopher Rossi, Katie and Noah Burdesdhaw and Evan and Keira Wallace.

Funeral services will be held 9A.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Chipley, Florida, with Rev. Ebb Hagan officiating. Interment will follow at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7P.M. Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Chipley, Florida. Family request donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund.