Independence Day celebrations planned throughout Northwest Florida

~Information provided by Explore Northwest Florida~

Wednesday, July 3rd

9th Annual Fireworks Celebration

July 3rd – Madison Street Park in Marianna

Live band performance by Dickey Merritt And The Original Bama Jam, arts & crafts and food vendors. Festivities starts at 5:30 pm with the fireworks show starting at dark. Check out more celebration details at www.visitjacksoncountyfla.com

Independence Eve Celebration

July 3rd – Riverfront Park in Apalachicola

The event features live music, food trucks, parade, ice cream social, veterans’ tribute, and fireworks launched from a barge in the Apalachicola River, creating a spectacular display of lights over the water. Visit www.floridasforgottencoast.com

Freedom Rocks! Fireworks

July 3rd – Grand Lagoon

Real. Fun. Fourth. Rock a spot with the glorious sun-set washed colors painting the skies above the Grand Lagoon Bridge or bring your chair/blanket to the green grassy lawn at Treasure Island Marina. Come early and have incomparable FUN where Freedom always Rocks! Event info at www.visitpanamacitybeach.com

Thursday, July 4th

Vernon Firecracker Day

July 4th – Vernon Sportsplex

Join the celebration of our independence. A parade begins the festivities at 4 pm. A patriotic flag raising, games, inflatables, food and great live entertainment will kick off at 5pm. Fireworks display begins at 9 pm. For festivity details visit: www.visitwcfla.com

Salute to Freedom

July 4th – Downtown Panama City

Join us to celebrate the birth of our Great Nation! Open to the public, this event kicks off with a parade down Harrison Avenue, followed by live music on the green featuring The Dave Matthews Tribute Band. Check out event details at www.destinationpanamacity.com

Fourth of July Celebration!

July 4th – Farm Event Center in Quincy

Join us for an Independence Day Celebration with Music and Fireworks. Free Entry. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blanket. We look forward to seeing you! Visit www.dosomethingoriginal.com

DeFuniak Springs Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

July 4th – Independence Day celebration on Circle Drive and Wee Care Park. Parade around the Lakeyard on Circle Drive at 4 pm, followed by entertainment and fireworks at Wee Care Park. Entertainment starts at 6 pm with fireworks at dark. Info at www.defuniakspringsvisitorsbureau.com

Star Spangled Spectacular

July 4th – Panama City Beach

Real. Fun. Fourth. No Independence Day is complete without sparkling, vibrant fireworks displays. Whether you watch from the water’s edge, a private balcony or any number of places that offer a view, it’s easy to claim a front row seat for our spectacular fireworks show. www.visitpanamacitybeach.com

St. George Island Independence Day

July 4th – Everyone is welcome to join in this annual July 4th celebration. Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Grill about dark-thirty. Find more info at www.floridasforgottencoast.com

July 4th Celebrations Across South Walton Beaches

Grayton Beach

Enjoy a fun neighborhood parade. Decorate your bikes, cars, or you! Activities all day and fireworks at dark.

Seaside

Travel to Seaside for this patriotic celebration. Start the day with the annual July 4th Parade down Scenic Highway 30-A from Seagrove to Seaside. Sister Hazel will start performing at 7 pm followed by a spectacular fireworks finale.

Baytowne

Red, White & Baytowne celebration begins at 6 pm. Enjoy lawn games, inflatables, kids crafts, and face painting. Then enjoy live music on the Events Plaza Stage at 7 pm, followed by a fireworks display that will light up the night sky.

Alys Beach

Live music with Rhythm Nation. Fireworks show to follow. Food and drink available.

Information about all South Walton events available at www.visitsouthwalton.com

Friday, July 5th

Fireworks Extravaganza

July 5th – Carrabelle

Bring your lawn chair or beach blanket enjoy the extravaganza along the beautiful Carrabelle Waterfront at dark-thirty. Visit www.floridasforgottencoast.com for more event details.

“Light Up the Gulf” Fireworks

July 5th – Panama City Beach

Real. Fun. Fourth. Celebrate Independence Day with a front row seat to the “Light Up the Gulf” Fireworks Show at Boardwalk Beach Resort for the 12th edition Annual Beach Bash! Learn more about this event at www.visitpanamacitybeach.com