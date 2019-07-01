Chipley woman, two Alabama men arrested in traffic stop

HOLMES COUNTY – A Chipley woman and two Alabama men were arrested and charged as the result of a traffic stop conducted in the area of County Road 179 and Highway 2 around 7 a.m. Thursday, June 27.

A deputy with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop and made contact with the driver, 28-year-old Joseph Edward Grourke of Geneva, Alabama, and passengers, 25-year-old Justice Amerika Natasha McNamara of Chipley, and 24-year-old Daniel F. Alvarado of Slocomb, Alabama.

A computer check revealed Grourke did not have a valid driver’s license, and he was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while license suspended for more than six months.

Alvarado initially gave false information to the deputy pertaining to his name, but a records check was able to confirm his identify, as well as confirm he had an active Washington County warrant. A search of Alvarado’s person resulted in the discovery of pipe containing methamphetamine, along with several unused syringes. Alvarado was arrested on the existing warrant and also charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

A records check also revealed Justice McNamara, the front seat passenger, was on state probation. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a spoon in the glovebox that also contained methamphetamine.

McNamara was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation.