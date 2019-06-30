Mary Ann Zink, 71, of Alford, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home in Alford.

A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Mary Ann Zink resided in Jackson County for the past 16 years, where she was employed by several schools in the area. She left for several years to pursue a teaching career in Mandaree, North Dakota, at Mandaree School as a first grade teacher. She also founded a children’s church ministry in Mandaree at Living Waters Family Worship Center. Mary Ann spent much of her early life teaching at various schools, including in Key West, Florida, Sarasota, Florida, Cottondale, Florida, Panama City, Florida, and Mandaree, North Dakota.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Zink, her aunt, Melva Powell, and her parents, Mary and Robert Powell.

Mary Ann is survived by her son, William Zink, his wife, Crystal, and grandson, Timothy of Bradenton, Florida. She is also survived by her daughter, Leah Zink, of Mishawaka, Indiana; her son, Michael Zink of Sarasota, Florida.

Funeral services will be at 2pm Tuesday, on July 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Cottondale, FL, with Pastor Jack Brock officiating. Private burial in the family plot in Cottondale United Methodist Church Cemetery. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.