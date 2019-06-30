Wright obit

Charles Mitchell Wright, 81, of Marianna, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer.

A native of Marianna, Charles retired from Dept. of Corrections and served in the United States Navy. He worked part time for years at Stephens Chevron and also enjoyed his time that he spent working auxiliary for Jackson County Sheriff’s Dept.

He was member of Rocky Baptist Church of Marianna. He enjoyed spending time every morning at the Gazebo with his friends at the Mark Out Coffee Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Mildred Carter Wright, mother and father in law Joseph V and Eula V. Gainer of Greenhead, brothers John Wesley Wright, Fred (Butch) Wright, Robert Earnest Wright.

Survivors include his wife of over 40 years Ellen Gainer Wright, three daughters: Jennifer Wright Crutchfield and husband Tracey of Graceville, Karen Carr Madrid and husband Darwin of Summerfield, FL, and Robin Carr Rossetti and husband Tony of Greenville, FL; five grandchildren: Walker Barrentine, Tyler Crutchfield and wife Andi, Dustin Madrid, Ryan Madrid, Sorrell Vinson and husband Matt; three great children: Angus (Gus) Vinson, Kinsley Vinson, and Alayna Mae Madrid. Charles is also survived by one sister, Aletta Lee Shutes of Tallahassee and one brother, Bill Wright and wife Tina of Marianna; several nieces and nephews; two special family friends, Cara Mount and husband Marcus of Marianna, and Mikayla Smith and husband Tom of Marianna.

Funeral services will be held at James and Sikes Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 3, at 1 pm with Flavious Pittman officiating. The family will receive friends at 12 noon at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Vernon, FL.