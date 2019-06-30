Darby obit

Leslie Eugene Darby, Jr., 56 of Marianna, FL, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Chattahoochee, FL. Leslie lived in Sneads and Jackson County his entire life. He was the owner and operator of Darbys Construction Company, Dar-Bees Quick Stop and Dar-Bees Kwiker Liquor. He enjoyed the beach and loved his family.

Leslie is preceded in death by his father, Leslie Eugene Darby, Sr.; mother, Clara Darby Nutt; step-father, Curtis Nutt and sister, Sheila Hodges.

Survivors include one son, Judson Eugene Darby (Stephanie) of Marianna; daughter, Kristin Wright (Chris) of Grand Ridge; sister, Stephanie Gilley (Terry) of Sneads; uncle, George Tom Darby, also of Sneads; four grandchildren, Jayce Darby, Colton Darby, Tucker Wright and McKenzie Wright.

No public services are planned. James & Sikes Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements.