Bowden obit

Coy Ray Bowden, 83, of Marianna died Sunday, June 30, 2019 in his home surrounded by his children.

Coy was born on December 31, 1935 in Midland City, Alabama, to Remus and Connie Bell Bowden. He was the middle child of three: Lousie (D) and Fred. Coy was a graduate of Rehobeth High School and from there, enlisted into the United States Air Force. After 22 years of service to his country as a Military Police Officer, Coy retired as a Tech Sergeant in 1977. After his military service, Coy spent many years in security, later moving on to opening a furniture refinishing business with his wife, Lynda. His later years were filled with time spent with Lynda and his greatest legacy – his 28 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wife of 38 years, Lynda, passed in December of 2015. He leaves his children, his daughter Faye (Gary), his son Dennis (Carol), his son Ellis (Tracy), his daughter Connie, his son Terry (D), his son Warren (Carol), his son Wesley (Melissa) and his son Tommy (Amanda). He is survived by 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Marvin Chapel Free Will Baptist Church with Tommy Neel officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral beginning at 9 am at the church.