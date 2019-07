Ronnie (Rooster) Applewhite, 61, of Marianna, FL, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his residence.

He is survived by daughters, Heather Applewhite (Aaron Snyder) and Candace Gann (Ben), sister Cathy Lee, brother Gary Applewhite (Cindy); preceded in death by George and Mary Lou Applewhite.

No public services planned. James & Sikes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.