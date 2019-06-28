Swearingen obit

James D. Swearingen, 41, of Marianna, FL died, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

James D. Swearingen, III was born and lived most of his life in Marianna, FL. He graduated from Marianna High School in 1995 and received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University. He received an API certification from the Oceaneering Corporation in Houston, Texas. He enjoyed Florida State Football, European Soccer, and scuba diving. Most of all, he loved spending time with his daughter, Lyla.

James D is preceded in death by his grandparents, J.D. and Rena Swearingen, Walter Anderson, and Marilyn Easley. He is survived by his precious daughter, Lyla Swearingen; his parents, Danny and Kelly Swearingen; his brother, Jonathan Swearingen (Farrah); niece, Taylor Swearingen; nephew, Beau Swearingen; local aunts, Glenda Swearingen, Joy Lord (Buddy) and a host of cousins, extended family, and friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at The First United Methodist Church of Marianna with Reverend Dr. Nathan Atwood and John Young Roberts officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at The First United Methodist Church of Marianna with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Honorary Pallbearers are Byron Bennett, Lee Daffin, Owen Grimsley, Jantzen Lord, Justin Lord, Matt Payne, Tanner Peacock, and John Young Roberts.

The family requests flowers be omitted and memorial donations be made in his honor to the American Heart Association.