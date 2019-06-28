Holstead obit

Mr. Tonny ‘Tony’ Irvin Holstead, age 65, of Vernon, Florida, died on Father’s Day, June 16, 2019, at Ft. Walton Beach Medical Center in Ft. Walton Beach, FL. He was born February 25, 1954 in Lakeville, Indiana, to the late Tonny Dalton Holstead and Lucille ‘Mandy’ Austin Holstead.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his siblings, Clara, Bill, Marie, Nila, Teddy, Curtis Wilder, Catherine Lee, Theresa.

Tony is survived by his sisters, Dina Rajski of Mishawaka, IN, and Annette Fielding of Vernon, FL; four children, Stephanie Medina of South Bend, IN, Josphep Holstead of Michigan City, IN, Jacob Holstead of Chipley, FL, and Jessie Holstead of Chipley, FL; four grandchildren, Alonzo, Breanna, Joshua, Sienna; eight great-grandchildren, Amilia, Mila, Peyton, Grant, Kehlina, Emily, Issac, Ava and one on the way all of South Bend, IN.

May you always find the home you’ve always been looking for.

A celebration of life will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Vernon City Hall. Memorialization was by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.