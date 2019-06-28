Dunn amendment prioritizes funding for tax counseling services for disaster victims

WASHINGTON, DC – In a win for disaster victims, the House passed Congressman Neal Dunn’s (FL-02) amendment to prioritize tax counseling services for recent disasters. H.R. 3351, the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act of 2020 passed the House Wednesday evening and will be sent to the Senate for a vote.

“While I am disappointed in the out of control funding levels included in the Financial Services appropriations bill, I am pleased that my colleagues in the House supported my amendment to increase tax aid services to disaster victims,” said Dr. Dunn. “Millions of Americans have suffered the devastating consequences of wildfires, hurricanes, flooding, and tornadoes this past year. While Congress passed disaster supplemental funding, many victims are still in need of professional tax consulting services to help them understand how to navigate their taxes while rebuilding their lives, their businesses, and their local communities. Directing this money ensures that the IRS is prepared to handle the increased burden of appropriately handling disaster victims who are facing unique challenges in the wake of disaster.”

Dunn’s amendment designates $1 million dollars to be used to prioritize tax counseling services for victims of recent natural disasters.