Special School Board meeting

The Washington County School Board held a special meeting Thursday, June 27.

The following consent items were approved.

1. Approval of groundskeeping contract between Florida Panhandle Technical College and Brian Pettis

2. Approval of agreement between Florida Department of Health and Florida Panhandle Technical College

3. Approval of out-of-state travel for VHS Football team to attend Champ Camp in Dothan, AL on June 28-29, 2019

4. Approval of out-of-state travel for VHS Football team to attend camp in Troy, AL on July 25, 2019

5. Approval of P. O. to Curriculum Assoicates

6. Approval of P. O. to Edgenuity

7. Approval of P. O. to Renaissance Learning, Inc.

8. Approval of contract with PAEC Virtual Education

9. Approval of contract with FLVS

10. Approval of contract with Tri-County Community Council

11. Approval of of contract with PAEC for ESE Consultative Services

12. Approval of TSA Consulting contract for 2019-2020

13. Approval of a receptionist position at WAVE

14. Approval of Florida School Labor Relations Service 2019-20 Membership dues

15. Approval of First Amendment to ABM Industry Groups, LLC services agreement

16. Approval of Budget Amendments

The following personnel items were approved.

DISTRICT

1. Approval of 2019-2020 recommendation of District Level Administrators

2. Approval of 2019-2020 recommendation of School Level Administrators

3. Approval of additional hours for Middle School guidance counselors

CHIPLEY HIGH SCHOOL

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Thomas Horne, Assistant Principal, effective July 1, 2019

2. Approval of resignation of Sharon Roberts, teacher, effective June 30, 2019

3. Approval of resignation of Belinda Collins, teacher, effective June 30, 2019

4. Approval of resignation of Chelsea Carter, teacher, effective June 30, 2019

FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

1. Approval of resignation of Veronica Smith, secretary, effective July 4, 2019

2. Approval of resignation of Kevin Smith, grant & marketing, effective August 2, 2019

3. Approval of additional summer hours for Chris Parrish, welding instructor

KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Cassandra Beltran, teacher, effective July 1, 2019

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Chelsea Carter, teacher, effective July 1, 2019

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Meagan Sanders, teacher, effective July 1, 2019

OKEECHOBEE

1. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendation for 2019-2020 school year

2. Approval of out-of-field teachers for 2019-2020 school year

3. Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2019-2020 school year

4. Approval of resignation of Kerry Maggard, transition specialist, effective July 26, 2019

ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL

1. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations of professional service/continuing contracts for 2019-2020 school year

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Elizabeth Dawn Nelson, teacher, effective August 2, 2019

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Nancy Jenkins, teacher, effective August 2, 2019

4. Approval of resignation of Thomas Horne, Assistant Principal, effective June 30, 2019

VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2019-2020 school year

2. Approval of resignation of Sandra Brown, effective June 30, 2019

3. Approval of resignation of Allison Hayes, teacher, effective June 11, 2019

4. Approval of employment recommendation Gordon Arick, teacher, effective August 2, 2019

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Natalie Bomann, teacher, effective August 2, 2019

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Kevin Smith, teacher, effective August 2, 2019

3. Approval to rescind the English teacher’s position of Erica Johnson and recommend Erica Johnson to the position at Vernon Middle School, effective August 2, 2019

4. Approval of employment recommendation of Kathryn Jordan, English teacher, effective August 2, 2019

5. Approval employment recommendation of Amanda Justice, teacher, effective August 2, 2019

6. Approval of employment recommendation of Keith Curry, teacher, effective August 2, 2019

7. Approval of additional summers hours for Lee Richards, guidance counselor

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Kathleen Coleman, teacher, effective August 2, 2019

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Sharon Roberts, teacher, effective August 2, 2019

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Allison Hayes, teacher, effective August 2, 2019

4. Approval of employment recommendation of TBD, credit recovery/ISD paraprofessional, effective