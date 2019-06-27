One arrested for indecent exposure at local businesses

ESTO – A Graceville man has been arrested and charged after exposing himself to a woman in the parking lot of a local convenience store.

Christopher Joseph Prine

Deputies with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Friendly Mini Mart on Highway 79 in Esto around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, in reference to the incident and was able to identify the offender as 31-year-old Christopher Joseph Prine of Graceville.

The victim advised Prine had propositioned her while exposing himself in an obscene and lewd fashion but rode away on a bicycle after she told him she was calling law enforcement.

It was determined that Prine had committed a similar offense earlier that same day in the parking lot of the Dollar General in Esto.

Deputies were able to locate and arrest Prine on two charges of indecent exposure.

