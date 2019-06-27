Hunter safety internet-completion courses offered in four counties in July

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in four counties in July (list follows). Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.
Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.
All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.
Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.
The locations and times are:
Bay County
July 13 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT)
Bay County Shooting Range
10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach
Escambia County
July 10 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & Aug. 3 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)
Molino Community Center
6450 Highway 95A in Molino
July 11 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & Aug. 3 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)
Langley Bell 4-H Center
3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment
July 31 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & Aug. 31 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)
Molino Community Center
6450 Highway 95A in Molino
Leon County
July 26 (6 to 9 p.m. EDT) & July 27 (8 a.m. to noon EDT)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission – Bryant Building
620 S. Meridian Street in Tallahassee
Santa Rosa County
July 17 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & Aug. 3 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)
Jay Community Center
5259 Booker Lane in Jay
July 24 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & Aug. 3 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)
Santa Rosa County Extension Services
6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton
Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.