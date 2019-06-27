Gollehon obit

Mr. James ‘Jim’ Robert Gollehon, age 82, of Chipley, Florida, passed away June 25, 2019 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida. He was born October 11, 1936 in Wyco County, West Virginia, to the late Jay Gilbert Gollehon and Lona Ellis Gollehon.

Jim is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Porter, four children, Sharon Taylor and husband Tommy, Rusty Gollehon, Loni Gollehon and Curtis Porter, one sister, Carol Faulkner and husband Ed, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.