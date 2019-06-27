“Faith in Recovery” a success

HOLMES COUNTY – More than 150 were in attendance for the fourth annual recovery event co-hosted by Holmes County Sheriff John Tate and Florida Department of Children and Families 14th Circuit System of Care.

Held Friday, June 21, at The Place Downtown, “Faith in Recovery” featured music by Sake of One, local recovery resources, and a motivating and inspirational message from keynote speaker Kevin Warren. The event’s purpose was to connect those battling addiction and their loved ones with resources to help them find success in overcoming addiction, as well as support as they move forward.

“We are definitely pleased with the turnout,” said Sheriff Tate. “If one person left feeling a sense of hope and resolve about their situation, then the event served its purpose.”

Several individuals who have overcome addiction were also on hand to tell their stories of both struggle and success. Samantha Webster says being invited by the Sheriff’s Office to talk about her experiences was symbolic of how far she’s come.

“To have gone from being part of the problem to part of the solution is a humbling experience,” said Webster, who is now in her fifth year of recovery from drug addiction. “And I was happy to be able to speak and join the community in reaching out and making sure people are aware that there are resources available if they are ready to change and to also know that they aren’t alone and have the support of others in the darkest moments of their lives. That’s what this is about, and to someone who is trying to overcome addiction, that means the world.”

HCSO and System of Care would like to thank those who supported this event by offering services, providing door prizes, and/or attending as a vendor: 24:7 Women’s Ministry, Be Fearless Life Recovery, Cakes and Bows by Amy, CARE, Carmel Assembly of God, Celebrate Recovery Bonifay, DCF SAMH System of Care/ROSC, Grace Fellowship Christian Church, Gulf Coast CAC Family Intervention Program, Holmes County Times-Advertiser, Holmes Creek Pizza and Pasta, House of Hope, Journey Pure Emerald Coast, Lollipop Farm, New Vision, Path of Grace, and Serenity South Massage Studio.

We would also like to extend a very special thank you to Sake of One and the Langley family of That Place Downtown and Sage Field Farm.