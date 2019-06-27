Dunn statement on emergency border funding

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) issued the following statement after the House passed the Senate’s bipartisan emergency border funding package:

“For months, Democratic leadership has denied that there is a humanitarian crisis at our southern border, refusing to negotiate with Republicans and President Trump to provide the necessary aid to help those suffering. The Trump Administration made a formal request to Congress eight weeks ago for emergency funding to address this crisis and for eight weeks Speaker Pelosi has done nothing.

“This week the Senate forced her hand by passing a bipartisan bill overwhelmingly – with 84 Senators supporting sending aid to the border. Speaker Pelosi’s go it alone attitude did nothing but deny the clear majority of Congress the chance to provide help. I’m glad that so many of my colleagues from across the aisle broke with the Speaker to do the right thing by finally providing immediate aid to the agencies dealing with the influx of immigrants at the border, including unaccompanied children who have been hurt the most. It will also provide a helping hand to the hardworking Customs and Border Patrol officers who put their lives on the line every day.”