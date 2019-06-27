The 63rd Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival will get underway at Pals Park in Chipley on Friday, June 28, and will feature live entertainment by William Michael Morgan and Sara Evans.

There will also be activities for the children and good eats supplied by the Chipley Fire Department.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concert is free to all participants.

Friday, June 28

5 p.m. – Kid’s Zone Open

6 p.m. – William Michael Morgan, Sara Evans

Saturday kicks off the traditional festival with loads of arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, free watermelon slices, an antique car show, a watermelon auction, beauty queens as well as a live performance by Jimmy Fortune.

Saturday, June 29

7 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast (Shrine Club)

7:30 a.m. – Hot Trot (Florida Panhandle Technical College)

10 a.m. – Parade (Downtown Chipley)

Ag Center

10:45 a.m. – Drummond Family

Noon – Watermelon Auction

1:30 p.m. – Jimmy Fortune

Classic Car Show All Day (FPTC)