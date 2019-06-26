Marcus Ray Kent passed from this earth on Friday, June 21st, 2019. Mark passed quietly and unexpectedly, at his home in the Orange Hill community in Chipley, FL, from an accidental fall. Mark was born September 28th, 1962 in Covington, Ga. to Donald Ray and Naoma Howell Kent.

A graduate of the class of 1980 from Chipley High School, he remained life long friends with many of his classmates. In addition, Mark made new friends wherever he went, whether working as a master plumber or just in his travels. Mark truly considered his friends silver and gold, keeping the old as well as the new close to heart. Especially close to his heart was his brindle bulldog, Katie Bell.

Throughout the years Mark had several hobbies that he enjoyed. Nascar, particularly the Earnhardts, college football, most importantly, the Florida Gators. He also enjoyed hunting, for many years, with the Tricounty hunting club. Fishing was also a life-long hobby. Recently he had begun crafting beautiful handmade walking canes.

Mark leaves behind many loved family members, including his mother, Naoma Howell Kent Foran and spouse Brady; one daughter, Kelly Collins and son-in-law Brad, along with grandchildren: Lee, Jade and Katie; one son, Christopher and daughter-in-law Courtney, along with granddaughters: Braelyn and Aubrey; one sister, Donna Jo Kent; a niece Amber Harris Isaacs; a great niece, Allanah Isaacs; and a great nephew, Tyrin Zachary Harris; one step-brother, Mark Foran and sister-in-law Shauna; aunts, Eleanor Johnson and Sue Griner; uncles, Gary Kent, Mike Griner and Andy McMullian; first cousins: Tony and Terry Johnson, Wayne and Sandra Kent, Deidra Pettis, Brandy Dyer, Alice Shirey, Barbara Redwine, Susan Lawrence, Jennifer Ritchie, Wayne and Mike Howell, and Ginger Tachterman; along with many other dear family members.

Preceeding Mark in death includes his father, Donald Ray Kent; paternal grandparents, Willie and Annie Hayes Kent; maternal grandparents, Homer and Omie Howell; one nephew, Zachary Alan Ray Harris; and several beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at New Orange Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. Interment will follow in New Orange Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.