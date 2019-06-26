Jordan obit

Louise Jordan, 87, of Tallahassee, previously of Marianna, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee.

Louise was born October 14, 1931 in Calhoun County, Florida, to Henry Ernest and Grady Lou Nichols. She married William N. (Bill) Jordan on December 20, 1947. They moved to Marianna in 1954. Louise worked for over 20 years at Citizens State Bank. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Marianna.

In 2017, she moved to Mulligan Park Independent Living Retirement Community in Tallahassee, Florida, to be near her daughters. As a charter member, she was loved by everyone.

She is survived by three daughters, Sonia Brunson (Olan), Carol Brown (Charles), and Angela Renken (Doug); six grandchildren, Crystal Collins, Carrie Collins Cook (Codee), Meredith Brown McNamara ( Peter), Michael Brown (Angela), Jordan Renken, Justin Renken; four great grandchildren, Lillian Jane McNamara, Caroline Elizabeth McNamara, Emily Saralynn McNamara, Eleanor Louise McNamara; her sister, Hazel Nichols Swearingen; her brother, Willard Nichols; her sister-in-law, Miriam Jordan Fiveash; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, William N (Bill) Jordan; her parents, Henry Ernest and Grady Lou Nichols; her brothers, Broward Nichols and Glenn Nichols and her sister, Linda Nichols Menefee.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Reverend Gerald L. Renken officiating. She will be interred in Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends following the service at Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee or First Baptist Church of Marianna.