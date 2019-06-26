HCSO reports recent drug arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of five individuals as a result of separate drug-related cases worked by deputies over the last several days.

Friday, June 21, 2019

A HCSO deputy was traveling north on Highway 179-A around 1:22 a.m. when he initiated a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer driven by Leann A Groff, 31, of Bonifay.

During the interaction, the deputy observed the smell of marijuana was emanating from the SUV. Groff acknowledged the presence of a “joint” in the vehicle, and a search resulted in the additional discovery of drug paraphernalia, as well as a bag containing a crystal-like substance that later tested positive as methamphetamine.

Groff was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monday, June 24, 2019

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to a Bonifay address at 1298 Highway 179 around 10 a.m. Monday in reference to complaints of drug activity.

Investigators made contact with 58-year-old Charles D. Mixon behind a nearby business. During the course of the investigation, it was determined Mixon had disposed of a zip-up case noted by deputies to be openly in his possession when they first arrived on scene.

Mixon ultimately led investigators to a garbage can, from which he retrieved the case. A glass pipe containing methamphetamine was found inside the case.

Mixon is charged with possession of methamphetamine, evidence tampering, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 2 p.m. that same day, investigators responded to the 2824 Irene Street, Ponce de Leon, address of 41-year-old Jodie W. Wilkerson in reference to complaints of drug activity at the residence.

Wilkerson was advised of the reason for their presence. During a consensual search of the home, investigators located a container which held methamphetamine, as well as a digital scale and a glass pipe.

Wilkerson was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shortly before 11 p.m. that evening, a deputy was monitoring traffic in the area of Highway 81 and Highway 90 in Ponce de Leon when a concerned citizen pulled up to advise a female subject had entered a local business and stated she had been hit by a car and needed to use the phone.

The deputy was quickly able to locate the woman, identified as Melissa S. Huff, 43, of Freeport, under the overpass on Highway 81. The deputy observed that Huff appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, and asked if she had used or was currently in possession of any drugs. Huff admitted she had used methamphetamine that morning and that she had some in her pocket. Huff then surrendered a bag containing two baggies of methamphetamine and a broken smoking pipe. A syringe containing suspected methamphetamine was also located in Huff’s book bag.

Huff was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

A deputy patrolling in the area of 179A and Perry Street in Westville early Thursday morning initiated a traffic stop shortly before 1 a.m. and made contact with the driver, Melissa L. Carroll, 48, of Westville.

During the contact with Carroll, K9 Lasso alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies discovered a shotgun shell and paraphernalia in the vehicle during a resulting search, and dispatch confirmed Carroll to be a convicted felon.

A search of Carroll’s person also resulted in the discovery of a baggie containing methamphetamine and another containing marijuana.

Carroll is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.