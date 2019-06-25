Tharpe obit

Lloyd A. Tharpe, age 75 of Cottondale, passed from this life on June 23, 2019 at his residence.

Lloyd was born on August 31, 1943 in Cottondale, Florida to George Edward and Thelma Bush Tharpe. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Lloyd retired from the Department of Transportation where he worked as the Maintenance Engineer.

He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Thelma Tharpe.

He is survived by his son: Ladd Tharpe and wife Meredith of Marianna, Florida; brother: Linwood Tharpe of Bonifay, Florida; two grandchildren: Tristan Tharpe, Landon Tharpe and wife Alyssa; one great grandchild: Coper Tharpe.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida, with Rev. Cloys Joiner and Rev. David Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.