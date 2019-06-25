FHP charges suspect accused of striking trooper on Florida Turnpike

~ Investigation leads to suspect arrested in Queens, New York ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On May 25, Trooper Arsenio Caballero was assisting in a seatbelt enforcement detail on an exit ramp on Florida’s Turnpike in Broward County when he was violently struck by a vehicle. The driver of a white BMW subsequently fled. As a result of the investigative work of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and its law enforcement partners, the driver of the white BMW, Donnell Reddy, was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder (felony), Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding (felony), Leaving the Scene of a Crash (felony), as well as other pending charges beyond this incident.

“On behalf of the FLHSMV family, I wish Trooper Caballero the speediest recovery and thank him and all of our troopers for their selfless service every day as they put their lives at risk,” said Terry L. Rhodes, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

“The safety of every member of the Florida Highway Patrol is and will always be my number one priority,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “I commend our troopers for the hard work and dedication they provide the residents and visitors to the state of Florida each day.”

Reddy, the suspect, had been stopped by another FHP Trooper conducting seatbelt enforcement on the southbound exit ramp from SR91 (Florida Turnpike) to westbound State Road 820 (Hollywood Boulevard). As Trooper Caballero was walking across the exit ramp to the west shoulder of the roadway, Reddy struck him, sending Trooper Caballero flying over the hood of the vehicle, resulting in lacerations to his head and a broken arm.

The FHP Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence (BCII) immediately responded to the scene and began collaborating with Florida’s Turnpike Authority, SunPass, the New York Division of the FBI Taskforce, the NYPD, state partners, and additional sources to process the scene and identify the driver of the vehicle.

Trooper Caballero is currently recovering from his injuries. Reddy was arrested on Friday, June 21, in Queens, New York and is currently awaiting extradition to Florida.

Surveillance Video

