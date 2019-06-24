Vernon at the FHS7v7A State Championship Tournament

This past weekend the Vernon Yellow Jackets 7v7 Football Squad traveled to The Polo Grounds at The Villages just north of Orlando for the FHS7v7A State Championship Tournament. 5A Ocala Vanguard was the tournament champion out of 40 teams with 1A Vernon finishing in the Elite 8.

VHS Head Coach Gerald Tranquille posted the following on Facebook: “Man what a weekend!! Finally got home and settled from our 7vs7 State Championship trip at The Villages!! We didn’t win it all but our guys definitely represented and put Vernon on the map!! Overall we went 6-3 and made it to the Elite 8! I am so proud of how my guys competed but I am nowhere near satisfied!! It was a great learning experience and added fuel to the fire!! Thank you to all of our loyal fans who made the trip with us! You know who you are!! And thank you to the people that made this trip possible! As always, it was a Great Day to Be A Jacket!!”

Vernon will host Liberty County and Graceville this Wednesday at Yellow Jacket Field at Municipal Stadium.

Day 1

Game One: Vernon (1A) 19 The Villages Charter School (4A) 13

Game Two: Vernon 28 Fort Lauderdale (7A) 12

Game Three: Vernon 24 Westminster Academy (2A) 7

Game Four: Vernon 0 Dillard (6A) 21

Game Five: Vernon 13 Taylor County (1A) 12

Game Six: Vernon 22 East Lake Eagles (7A) 26

Day 2

Game One: Vernon 26 Hamilton County (1A) 11

Game Two: Vernon 22 St. Cloud (7A) 19

Game Three: Vernon 7 Cambridge Christian (Tampa, 2A) 13