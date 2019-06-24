Thompkins obit

Mr. Robert Earl “Blue” Thompkins, age 63, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, formerly of Graceville, FL, went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 21, 2019 at his residence with his family at his bedside.

He was the son of the late, Vera Key and Laverne Thompkins.

He is survived by his wife: Katina Williams Thompkins; daughter: Jamira Thompkins both of Richmond Hill, Georgia; siblings: Patricia Dickson, Cynthia (James) Farmer and Dennis Key; nieces and nephews: Tabatha (Terry), Melvin, Perry (ShaRhonda), Javis, Derek, Adrian, Erica, Dominique, Joshua, Klya, Justin, Derris, Devin, Essence, Melissa, Travis, Jamira, Dshua, Latavis and Kayla; great nieces and nephews: Paris, Tybria, Tyreese, Zakia, DaeShon, Taylor, Nariah and Nevaeh; aunts and uncle: Christine Hightower, Mary Adams, Willis Lee Huff and Elder Eugene Huff (Elnora); a great aunt: Rosa Lee Carpenter; father and mother-in-law; brothers and sisters-in-law: other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 2 PM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Third United Holiness Church in Graceville, FL with Elder Eugene Huff officiating.

Mr. Thompkins will be laid to rest in the Graceville Community Cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.