Stephens obit

Mr. Buford James Stephens, age 57, of Marianna, FL, formerly of Atmore, Alabama, went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2019 in Marianna, Florida.

He was the son of Buford and Nealie Ann Flavors Parker.

He is survived by an aunt, Eva Hightower of Camden, Delaware; numerous others relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 10 AM, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the United Chapel at Sunland in Marianna, Florida.

Mr. Stephens will be laid to rest in the Riverside Cemetery in Marianna, Florida, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.