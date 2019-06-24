Newton obit

Mr. Lamont Newton, age 40, of Graceville, Florida, and formerly of Campbellton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his residence in Graceville.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jessie and Irene Curry Newton.

Mr. Newton is survived by his siblings: Everett Newton of Hartford, Alabama, Bernard Newton of Newark, NJ, Terrance Newton of Louisville, Kentucky, Jessie James Newton of Dublin, Georgia, Valarie Newton and Varonaca Newton, both of Graceville, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL, with Prophet Willie Clark officiating.